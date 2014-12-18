US Officials Are Saying That North Korea Is Behind ‘The Interview’ Hack Attack

It was no surprise that The Interview would drag a bit of controversy behind it on its way into theaters thanks to a storyline that featured a fictional assassination attempt on the leader of North Korea, but the developments over the last few weeks and especially the last 48 hours have been astonishing and a bit terrifying. And it’s only going to keep on getting weirder.
NBC News is reporting that US officials believe that North Korea is behind the cyber attack on Sony that lead to the release of sensitive materials and now the cancellation of the theatrical release of The Interview.
Officials told NBC News the hacking attack originated outside North Korea, but they believe the individuals behind it were acting on orders from the North Koreans.
“We have found linkage to the North Korean government,” according to a U.S. government source.
The officials offered no further details.
Unfortunately, allegations of state sponsored cyber crime are nothing new. Back in October, the FBI sent a warning to tech companies about Chinese government sponsored hackers. Obviously, the Sony attack is a much higher profile case now thanks to the very public embarrassment and the economic hit that Sony is being forced to endure, but that doesn’t make this matter any less delicate.
According to CNN, there could be an official announcement from the US government on this matter as soon as Thursday, so obviously we’ll keep an eye out for that and any further developments that spring out of this tension filled international incident that has inexplicably come from a f*cking James Franco movie.
Wasnt there a fictional mockumentary about the assassination of George W Bush during his presidency? Man how times have changed
Death of a President.
This is actually a really interesting event. The world has just changed. Grab your popcorn.
It’s shocking how much fear is going around, and how willing the media is to accept this story with 0 evidence.
Oh well, the emails were without a doubt a lot more entertaining than the movie anyway.
i hope they delay the movie, redo some scenes and not tell anyone and end up blowing that dude up or getting prison raped by a black dude
whys he gotta be black?
Dong size, Devo.
An elaborate scheme by the U.S. Government to launch a full scale war against North Korea. 9-11 was too messy. This way we can go to war without any bloodshed on US soil. Kimchi anyone?
There should be a new form of protest in Hollywood. From now on, all movies that take place in the “real world”, especially all Apatow movies, need to have a scene with, or at least a reference to, Kim Jong dying a gruesome death. Like, in Zoolander 2, or whatever, just have a news story about him getting eaten by ants or something.
Deadpool movie: Deadpool comes into the house, Blind Al asks where he was, he says “Oh just coming back from an interview”, while the news in the background references a masked vigilante in Pyongyang and Un is dead.
(can replace with Iron Man/Cap/Fury, if Disney had the balls)
the first zoolander is banned in malaysia
The most interesting part about this to me is….if I hacked North Korean e-mails, I would have absolutely no idea what was scandalous in their culture.
So I imagine when they found a bunch of racist Obama e-mails they thought “HAH! Look! They dare to talk bad about the leader! This will get them in trouble for being disrespectful of the highest authority” and then everyone actually gets all pissed off because the e-mails were “He only likes Tyler Perry movies because black people only like black stuff and watermelon, LOL!”
So the propaganda network can get everybody whipped up into a warmongering frenzy over a dumb Hollywood comedy now?
I simply cannot wait for the societal collapse that is so definitely coming.
George Miller made a documentary about that. It’ll be out next summer.
Wait, so the hacks actually came FROM North Korea!? And we’re pulling the movie?? The fuck is actual North Korea gonna do? March-through-the-square us to death?
Someone clearly hasn’t been reading the pamphlets.
North Korea is all powerful and their leader’s haircut is not at all stupid. And he’s also not super short an pretty fat. He is the optimum height and shape. All others are wrong. And did you see his penis? It’s a dragon.
March-through-the-square us to death is just a wonderful turn of phrase. Bravo.
I’m very happy to have read your comment @TheCensoredMSol
Thanks for letting me watch your stupid fucking face a few weeks early on demand Jong Un… We both know it wasn’t you, but I appreciate you wanting America to jump on that one. With all best regards. Dtom.
What amazes me is that people/bloggers/tweeters are still not taking North Korea seriously, as if they are really the version in Team America.
I mean, come on, they straight up said months ago there would be repercussions if Sony released this film. They went ahead. And now Sony has been hacked at an unprecedented level. Their relationships with some of the biggest talent in Hollywood has been destroyed. Their employees are at risk of massive personal fraud. Their executives have been outed as racist dicks. And now, when they say they’ll carry out attacks on cinemas (places with zero security measures by the way) showing the film in question, and people are outraged Sony AND the theater chains took it seriously? What are they supposed to do? This shit is painfully real for them, and NO ONE took North Korea seriously when they straight up said POINT BLANK they would do something like this.
Also, what would the reactions of aloof celebrities like Judd Apatow and Jimmy Kimmel be on twitter when a theater was actually attacked in someway and hundreds of Americans potentially are murdered? I guarantee you it’d be to blame Sony and the theater chain for not taking the threat seriously.
Look, I’m not defending Sony or the film, or North Korea. But what do they have to do for people to take them seriously? Literally blow up the Arclight in Hollywood. And I bet people would still not take them that seriously. Because I guess the biggest case of (known) corporate cyber terrorism isn’t enough to be taken seriously.
Lastly, it’s not the same as Team America (that was a different regime and a cartoon). It’s not the same as Taxi Driver (that was about an American candidate’s ABORTED assassination attempt by a loan American nutjob). It’s not the same as Chaplin’s AMAZING The Dictator (we were actually AT WAR with Hitler when that was made). It’s not even the same as Death of a President. It’s a movie where the leader of fanatical country is assassinated by Americans blowing up his head at the end of it (ordered directly by the CIA).
Dude, you will eat those words. No fucking way in hell can NK pull off this shit, have you been paying any attention to the state of that nation at all?
AT BEST they hired some shady chinese people to do this, but that probably isn’t even it.
Go read this: [www.wired.com]
So they can hire some shady Chinese hackers–but they can’t hire mercenaries to kill people?
This isn’t 1939 where land invasions are the only options for acts of war. A lone sniper, drop man, or even over-paid civilian could inflict enough damage to cause a major catastrophe.
The US Government doesn’t take NK seriouisly, NK has stated a lot of shit that’s simply not true and if it were we would go “LOL nope” and bomb the shit out of them. How many times has NK stated “We have nuclear weapons at a massive scale” and how many times has our govt stated “LOL North Korea” they’re a poor country totally brainwashed into thinking their leader is a superb athlete, mythical figure with a huge dick. Hacking Sony isn’t impressive, Anonymous hacks US Government files, people have hacked into the CIA and FBI we’re not impressed with a hack on Sony.
fear the boogeyman.
I was going to site the wired article as well.
I doubt that North Korea has the wherewithal to do this hacking.
I think it is a hacktivist disgruntled fired Sony employee that did the hacking.
If it was a country that hacked Sony it is more likely to be China.
The State department wouldn’t want that to get out. Let’s see people start calling for war against China or Russia if they were responsible. North Korea makes a convenient scapegoat.
If you want to get into conspiracy theories:
Sony is a Japanese company and China – North and South Korea and Japan and even Russia have been doing acts of aggression in that region for decades.
What will happen when it is discovered that it’s actually a small group of American hactivists? Can they put the genie back in the bottle?
They being the hactivists themselves (They can’t take credit for it now. They will look like traitors) or the Govt officials who blame the North Koreans.
This will make a great episode of the Newsroom’s reunion show in 5 years.
It wouldn’t be to hard to shoot up a few movie theaters, and where is the US government? Somebody is threatening terrorist attacks on Americans in America. The feds might want to look into that.
Actually, “The Great Dictator” was created and released before the US was involved in WWII. Perhaps it would have been prudent if Franco and Rogen et al. had taken a page from Chaplin’s book and used a country as a stand-in as North Korea and Kim Jong Un. Everyone knew who Adenoid Hynkel was, and what Tomainia stood for. So you could have a country representing North Korea and a person representing Kim Jong Un and perhaps not cause such a horrible upset and international incident over what, by all accounts, appears to be another asinine movie. North Koreans haven’t been historically known for their sense of humor.
I love how everyone is acting like it took a super-sleuth to figure out the hacking and warning message were from North Korea (or China).
The warning read like the instructions to the Beats Headphones I got for $50 in Times Square from the guy selling FayRan sunglassses.