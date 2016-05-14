Scofflaw Vanessa Hudgens Will Pay A $1,000 Fine For Carving Something Not To Be Carved

#Instagram
Trending Writer
05.14.16
vh

Warner Bros.

Our national nightmare is over and Vanessa Hudgens will pay for her crimes. No, not she’s not paying for “Sneakernight” or Sucker Punch. We’re talking about the singer/actress carving what must not be carved.

The Associated Press reports that Hudgens has agreed to pay restitution for carving a heart reading “Vanessa + Austin” into a a red rock wall in Arizona. (Austin being longtime boyfriend and fellow kids TV alum Austin Butler.) Naturally, the carving commemorating her love story got a showcase on Instagram, because of course it would.

canessa

The image was yanked from Instagram, but the damage had obviously been done with Vanessa’s name DIRECTLY on her illegal bit of art. To sort out her misdemeanor count of damaging a natural feature on U.S. Forest Service land, Hudgens agreed to pay $1,000 in restitution. Considering that the offense can sometimes draw a $5,000 fine and six months in jail, this is a pretty good compromise for the entertainer.

Coconino National Forest Service spokesman Brady Smith shared with the AP that it was her popularity that got Hudgens caught.

“She was caught in the act because she publicized it and she’s famous,” Smith said. “I’m sure there are others who are not famous and publicized it and we’ve never known.”

So if you’re going to play things fast and loose with carvings on U.S. Forest Service land, it helps if you weren’t in High School Musical. Remember, we’re all in this together. (What? You thought we were going to do a Beastly gag?)

(via AP)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Instagram
TAGSAustin ButlerinstagramVANDALISMVanessa Hudgens

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 43 mins ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP