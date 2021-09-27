Venom: Let There Be Carnage was one of the many blockbusters that received a massive delay due to the pandemic. But it’s finally out on Friday, exactly one day shy of a full year after it was once supposed to drop. And to whet appetites for the big day, Sony dropped a brief clip showing a daring prison escape unlike anyone’s seen before.

The clip finds Woody Harrelson’s serial killer about to be executed in a gas chamber. But instead of wiping him out, it only awakens the Kraken — or Carnage, a rival symbiote to our hero’s still foul-tempered Venom. It lasts only 45 seconds, and the cutting is so fast that the version in the full movie is bound to be much longer and even nastier.

Sony also released another video, a short behind-the-scenes doc finds director Andy Serkis talking about how the sequel is more of an “odd couple” comedy. We’ll get to see even more of Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock quarreling with his much tetchier alien symbiote, not only out and about but in the apartment they now unwittingly share. So they’re basically Felix Ungar and Oscar Madison, only with far more smackdowns.

You can watch the clip in the video above and the vignette below. Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on October 1.