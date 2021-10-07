If there’s one thing the last decade and a half of super hero movie supremacy has taught us, it’s that there’s nothing folks love more than good crossover. Luckily for us — and Tom Hardy — Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Hardy’s Venom are about to get theirs.

After months of speculation following the appearance of a Daily Bugle shockingly similar to the one in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man series and plastered with the headline “Avengers Lose to Nightmare” on the front page — thus insinuating the Avengers due exist in the recent Venom movies — we finally have confirmation a crossover between Venom and Spider-Man is in the works. While the most damning piece of evidence for this comes in the most recent Venom movie’s after credits scene (we won’t spoil it for you here, but definitely recommend all you MCU fans watch it), Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis took to comic news outlet ComicBook to assure fans the big showdown is already in the works.

According to Serkis, the upcoming “collision” will “mark the first official crossover between Marvel’s Spider-Man movies and Sony’s blockbuster Venom franchise,” as well as be the first time the pair have shared the screen since Sam Rami’s Spider-Man 3. He then further elaborated, without giving too much away, on the film’s tease.

“We wanted to leave the audience knowing that these universes are going to somehow collide and we wanted to do it in such a way that it still leaves so much open and we’re not timing anything,” Serkis told ComicBook. “The portal is not being crossed fully. It’s opening up more questions, I suppose, rather than sort of firmly saying [anything]….It is a tease. It’s a tease, in the fullest sense of the word.”

For those looking for even more answers (and the opportunity to hurt their brain speculating on what’s next for our pals Venom and Spider-Man), you can catch Venom: Let There Be Carnage in theaters now followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 21.