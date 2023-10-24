The cast list for Fast X is so long that Oscar winner Charlize Theron is listed last in the Wikipedia summary. That’s what happens no characters die (and the ones that do magically come back to life). The last thing the Fast and Furious movies need is more people in them — but it still would have been to cool to see Jean-Claude Van Damme doing the splits between two cars.

The Bloodsport star told the Telegraph that he was eyed for a role in a Fast and Furious movie, but Vin Diesel reportedly said, “No, I don’t want him.” Was it because Vin felt threatened by another action movie star with the initials VD? We’ll never know.

We’ll also never know who would win in a fight between Van Damme and long-time rival Steven Seagal (jk everyone but Sly Stallone knows JCVD would destroy him), because the worst host in SNL history backed out of a proposed brawl.

Van Damme recalls that Peter Guber, the former head of Sony Pictures, wanted to promote a fight between them. “They were having an idea to have a fight between me and Steven at The Mirage [the Las Vegas casino resort],” he says. “Twenty million each. He didn’t take the fight.”

The 1980s and 1990s had fun feuds, like Van-Damme vs. Seagal. We only get tech billionaires squabbling at each other on social media. The future stinks.

