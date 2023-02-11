When did the public first really notice Vin Diesel? It wasn’t the original Fast and the Furious. He only had a (memorable) small role, three years prior, in Saving Private Ryan. Not enough people at the time, sadly, heard his voice in 1998’s The Iron Giant. His big breakthrough was really Pitch Black, from the year 2000, in which he debuted Richard B. Riddick, the anti-heroic rogue and badass introduced taking on some really nasty alien critters. Now he’s coming back, again.

As per Deadline, the longtime Dominic Toretto is reuniting with David Twohy, director of Pitch Black and the subsequent two Riddick movies, for a fourth installment. It’s called Riddick: Furya (named after Riddick’s species), and it follows 2004’s super-sized The Chronicles of Riddick and 2013’s more stripped-down threequel, entitled simply Riddick. Here’s how Deadline describes the plot:

In the new film, Riddick finally returns to his home world, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromongers. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new enemy. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined.

The news comes on the heels of Fast X, the 10th official Fast and Furious movie, debuting its raucous new trailer. There’s still one more left (at least part of the main storyline), and Diesel’s hoping he can lure a certain Oscar-winning comic book movie superstar to the ever-growing “family.” Then maybe Diesel can dust off another of his popular characters: Xander Cage.

(Via Deadline)