Viola Davis Reportedly Cast In ‘Suicide Squad’

It’s not offical yet, but it appears that somebody familiar with getting away with murder will be joining the Suicide Squad. Namely, Viola Davis. Which is good news on the talent front, but kind of lousy in a few other ways.
First, the rumor. It comes from Latino Review, so season with salt accordingly, but they claim Davis is more or less a lock. However, she will have to fit the job into her TV shooting schedule, as she’s part of ABC’s Shonda Rhimes block on Thursday. So she might have to let go of the role, but it seems likely she’ll squeeze it in somehow.
Now, as to why it’s lousy. In the original comics, this is Amanda Waller:
Davis is a talented actress and I’m glad she’s on board. But by the same token, part of what made Amanda Waller such a great character is that she was a far more realistic character than the superheroes around her and how she looked was a part of that. Waller wasn’t somebody who, if worst came to worst, could backflip her way out of a situation. She was just the smartest, and frequently the most ruthless, person in the room, and that was often enough.
I’m hoping the feeling that Waller is a human being who could actually be out there, who can not only stand up to gods but make them do her bidding, is central to the script. Otherwise, there’s just no point in having the Wall in this movie, and that’d be a shame.
Sorry – but isn’t the current incarnation of Amanda Waller (since the New 52) a young, good looking woman? You know, hence the reason she’s a young, good looking woman in Arrow?
Seems to me that you’re a few years late with the indignation. They’re only adapting current DC continuity… and I say this as a first generation unapologetic Ostrander/Yale apologist.
So what? It’s a movie. They can do whatever they want. Man Of Steel mixed and matched everything from Tim Burton’s old scripts to John Byrne’s relaunch. ‘Batman V. Superman’ is going to do the same. Hell, DC themselves are running a suite of series set in old continuities next year.
Hence why everyone hates the version of Amanda Waller in the New 52 and Arrow.
Also because Amanda Waller being a skinny woman originated in the Green Lantern movie. Fuck you, Angela Bassett.
Meanwhile, Batman: Assault on Arkhan, a straight-to-DVD movie in-universe with the Arkham series of video games that is more about the Suicide Squad then Batman, had CCH Pounder reprise her role of Amanda Waller from the DCAU, and depicted her as the large woman she rightfully is.
Seriously, Amanda Waller and Skinny Waller may as well be different characters. Amanda Waller is an overweight black woman. She’s supposed to be on the losing end of just about every kind of bias there is. That she was able to ascend to her position despite all that is our first indication of how badass she is.
Completely agree that they can mix-and-match whatever they like to create whatever movie they like, and obviously anyone who’s ever been a fan of the Squad proper would prefer the real Amanda Waller to stand up… all five foot of the real, middle-aged, working class, thick-set hard as nails Amanda Waller. Incidentally, the rumoured dream casting of Oprah? Genius. It’ll never happen, but genius.
My point is that casting quibbles about a super hero comics adaptation are a waste of hot air when the people that own the character and still publish stories about her have already taken the low road and vamped the woman up. You can’t expect or even demand that a Hollywood version of the property respects the character when DC themselves don’t have any respect for her. It’s unrealistic and fanboyish.
its really odd that you don’t think viola davis can portray a realistic human being.
Oh, she’ll be good in the movie. That I’m not worried about. If anything I’m a little surprised at the overall quality of the cast.
I prefer skinny Waller. She’s someone who’s so smart, so calculating, so ruthless… I just don’t see her as the type of person who overindulges on mac and cheese. She’s the type of person who can turn everything into a weapon, why wouldn’t she do that to her body as well?
Because Amanda Waller (as was) was a working class mother from the Chicago projects who lost two kids and a husband to gang violence, worked her way out of the ghetto and into a doctorate in political science and became a congressional aide, then politicked her way into control of Task Force X. She’s scheming, domineering, Machiavellian, ruthless and occasionally a blunt instrument through sheer, overweening pride. Ostrander’s Suicide Squad made a virtue of its civilian supporting cast, and a star out of a middle-aged heavy black woman with no powers except a level of willpower that bordered on the metahuman. She’s been in the field a few times, mostly with a giant gun… but ‘turn her body into a weapon’? Only if she fell out of a window onto you. She’s not Black Canary.
Wait so you’re mad that she’s not fat. Fuck right off. Amanda doesn’t need to be a 200 pounds to be a smart calculating “realistic human being”. Viola has the right personality for the role full stop.
I’m talking about the attitude; I chose that cover specifically because THAT DIDN’T HAPPEN in the ’80s. Nobody told Batman to fuck off. Waller not only telling Batman to fuck off but actually making him do it was and is amazing, all the moreso because Waller, while physically capable, couldn’t beat him up or anything. She was just a government bureaucrat with a poli sci doctorate.
Davis is a skilled actress; she has to be, to make that terrible TV show she’s in the hit it is. My concern is that she’s being cast because of said terrible TV show, and she’ll basically get handed a bland character to salvage. I really don’t want that.
