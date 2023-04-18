Was Jonathan Majors Dropped By Entertainment 360 Management?

Jonathan Majors has reportedly been dropped by Entertainment 360 management following his March 26 arrest for alleged assault during a domestic dispute with a woman. The Marvel actor has also been dropped by the public relations firm The Lede Company, who stepped aside shortly after the allegations went public last month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Majors was experiencing a rapid career rise thanks to this back-to-back performances in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III. He was also receiving rave reviews for his role in Magazine Dreams. However, his blockbuster ascension has seemingly halted after police charged him with “two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.”

Within hours of the arrest being reported, Majors’ attorney denied all wrongdoing and claimed the actor would be quickly exonerated:

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” the actor’s criminal defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement at the time. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the district attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Despite claims of video evidence, the charges have not been dropped. As of this writing, the actor is still scheduled for a court appearance on May 8.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)