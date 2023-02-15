With Jonathan Majors set to wage war on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the new Thanos-level big bad, Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been opening up about his seemingly meteoric rise in the film industry. Majors also appears in this year’s Creed III and Magazine Dreams, but like all actors, his path wasn’t always easy.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Majors admits that he leads a buttoned-up life, choosing to stay private and off social media because “I have no interest in the f*ckery of the industry.” He also admits that “I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting].” Keep in mind, this was years before Marvel would approach him for Kang and his fan-favorite debut in Loki, so it was a bold move on Majors part.

This was a long time ago. I had just gotten out of drama school and I’m running around town and I’m sitting in the office. I grew up in a very particular way and I don’t want to waste nobody’s time. So I got in there and they’re just busy. And I was like, “I’m supposed to be here, right?” It got long and I went, “I’m just going to go. It’s cool. I’ll just go.” And I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come. We got in the room and we chatted. We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there’s no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive.

Clearly, everything worked out as Majors is set to be a dominant fixture in the MCU leading all the way up to the massive crossover event Avengers: Kang Dynasty where he’ll go toe-to-toe with a new Avengers team who will have to fight to save not just the world, but all of reality.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17.

(Via Vanity Fair)