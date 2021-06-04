Another season of Watchmen on HBO may not be in the cards, but its star certainly has a lot more action on the horizon. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will reportedly team up with Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” for his next project, one that takes him to Texas for an action movie.

Deadline reported Friday that Johnson will produce a movie called Emergency Contact, which will be set in Austin in the music scene. Details are scarce, but Johnson’s Seven Bucks will produce the movie while Abdul-Mateen is set to star in what’s billed as an action movie with a bit of a twist.

As Deadline detailed, it’s the latest project for Abdul-Mateen, who has launched himself into the stratosphere after the Damon Lindelof’s comic reimagining earned him an Emmy.

For Abdul-Mateen, Emergency continues the actor’s Hollywood ascent. He has been on a hot streak since playing a key role in HBO’s acclaimed limited series, Watchmen, for which he won an Emmy. He also garnered acclaim and awards buzz for portraying activist Bobby Seale in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. He has high-profile movies The Matrix 4 and Candyman due out later this year and in 2021 will shoot George Miller’s latest Mad Max project, Furiosa. Abdul-Mateen has become a Warners favorite as not only Matrix and Furiosa are from the studio, but he also starred as the villain in the company’s Aquaman, a role he is reprising for Aquman 2.

That’s quite the collection of high-profile projects to Abdul-Mateen’s name, but you could argue that an indie music-based action film set in Austin may officially make Emergency Contact his most intriguing project on the docket.