The recent Watchmen season finale blew the door off prestige TV as we know it, and that left audiences feeling conflicted. Should one root for a second season, which could potentially sour the perfection of the one that already exists? Do we really need to know what happened after Angela swallowed the egg? The answer, among many fans, was that a followup would be nothing but counterproductive. Certainly, showrunner Damon Lindelof already made it known that (possibly due to a curse from comic book writer Alan Moore) he experienced sleepless nights during production, which carried the suggestion that he wasn’t interested in more. The Lost creator further explained that he’d told all of the story that he set out to tell, and HBO appeared to see the writing on the wall, given that no announcement of a followup was forthcoming.

During this week’s TCAs, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys confirmed that any thought of a second season would revolve around whether Lindelof wanted to do it, possibly even in anthologized form. Here are Bloys’ remarks:

“It’s really in Damon’s thinking about what he wants to do. If there’s an idea that excited him about another season, another installment, maybe like a Fargo, True Detective (anthology) take on it, or if he wants to do something different altogether. We’re very proud of Watchmen, but what I’m most interested in what Damon wants to do.”

Well, here’s the outlet’s followup quote from Lindelof himself: he’s not interested in working on a second season, but he’s “given my blessing” if HBO chooses to continue. Aaaaand back to Bloys: “It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way.” Fair enough!

All of this all seems pretty cut-and-dried. There almost certainly will not be another Watchmen season. However, i’d just like to note that no one at HBO has definitively said that there will be no Adventures of Lube Man spinoff, so I will keep that hope alive.

