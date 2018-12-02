Getty Image

Wes Anderson movies sometimes take a bit to make — usually between three or four years, on average. But the beloved filmmaker is currently on what for him is a tear. Isle of Dogs, his most recent film, came out in the spring, and is currently in the awards season carousel. But don’t bug Anderson: He’s too busy shooting his next movie, in southwestern France.

IndieWire reports that Anderson’s next picture just started shooting last weekend, and it also shoots down some fake news. His tenth feature is not, as early speculated, a musical. It is still live-action, following the animated Dogs. It’s called The French Dispatch, and IndieWire describes it as a “love letter to journalists,” which sounds more topical than the filmmaker cares to be. Presumably early reports that it’s set in the 1950s remain true.

The cast, meanwhile, is a mix of regulars and Anderson newbs. The former include Bill Murray (of course), Frances McDormand, and Tilda Swinton; the latter features Benicio del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, and Timothée Chalamet. Certain rumored cast members remain only rumored, namely Brad Pitt, Léa Seydoux, and Natalie Portman. If Pitt is in fact in it, it will only be his second gig with the acclaimed and well-dressed filmmaker, having starred in a 2008 SoftBank commercial he directed in which the secretly hilarious actor did his best Jacques Tati.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via IndieWire)