Whenever you watch a Wes Anderson movie, it’s immediately clear that you’re watching a Wes Anderson movie. The director has a distinct visual style and rhythm that’s hard to miss. However, he recently revealed at the Venice Film Festival that he actually does try to make each of his movies look and feel different.

While promoting his new Netflix short film, an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Anderson responded to a question about whether he acknowledges the look that so many memes and fake trailers have tried to replicate.

“I’m sure this doesn’t sound plausible, but I don’t really feel like I choose a style,” Anderson said via The Hollywood Reporter. “I guess a style is so many different [choices] and most of those choice[s] are just me doing what I want. In a way, it’s like asking, would you like to do a movie not the way you want? And ideally I’d want to do it the way I want.”

That said, Anderson eventually admitted that he’s aware people can detect his sensibilities affecting his films.

“But every time I do a movie I feel like I’m doing something completely different,” the director said. “I’m going to a new territory and telling a different kind of story with a new set of characters and different mix of actors, but I know there are so many things that link what I’m drawn to in general and I guess it is a thing you can see… it’s me.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)