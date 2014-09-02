Wesley Snipes Reportedly Returning As ‘Blade’ For Marvel’s Phase 3

Last year we heard Marvel was planning to develop a new Blade movie, having regained the rights to the franchise from Warner in 2011. Warner lost the rights after failing to develop a fourth Blade, probably because Wesley Snipes was in prison for tax evasion from 2010 to 2013.
This July, Snipes expressed an interest in playing Blade again, telling MTV, “Yeah, I’d be open to it. I think we’ve got some stones left unturned, and there’s some latitude for us to build on. I’d love to get back in the suit again and do some things that I’ve learned how to do now, that I didn’t know how to do then. I think we’re better at making that kind of a film now.”
Now the NY Daily News is reporting a rumor that Wesley Snipes is already making a deal for a fourth Blade. They reported this with the header “SNIPES IS PROBABLY IN A TAXING ROLE” because of course. They claim Snipes made a deal to receive $3 million plus a cut of the profits.
ComicBook is understandably as skeptical as we are, pointing out “Knowing that Marvel Studios usually has a pretty lengthy negotiation process with actors, requiring them to sign multi-picture deals, it would seem somewhat unlikely that Snipes could have signed a deal so quickly after having expressed an interest.”
On the other hand, Marvel could probably slide any offer in front of Wesley Snipes right now and get the same reaction.
Wesley Snipes is 73 years old and kinda crazy. I don’t know if Disney’s thought this through.
He’s 52. Not gonna defend his sanity, though.
Team up with him and a not-PG13 Ghost Rider. There was an old comic where they teamed up and fought Lilith, mother of demons. Ghost Rider’s human host had gotten his throat torn out by vampires so he was stuck as a skeleton because he’d be moments from death.
They could put Doctor Strange in there to introduce him to the mainstream.
Nicolas Cage, Wesley Snipes, and _______ fighting vampires?
Fill that blank with Joaquin Phoenix, and it’ll make for some epic on-set stories, if not a fun movie.
Throw Punisher in there to. Ray Stevenson, NOT Thomas Jane or Dolph Lungdren. An R-rated marvel characters mash-up (basically an R-rated “Avengers” would be a nice breath of fresh air. Something for the adults. Keep the budget low so as not to worry about production costs, BO grosses, and this sucker could be greenlit no problem. 30-50 million is more than enough.
And get the director of Punisher: War Zone: That woman knew NOTHING of the Punisher or his lore before signing on for “War Zone, and she gave us one of the best “true to the source material” comic book movies EVER.
Hell yes to Punisher. There’s an old What-If I liked as a kid where the Punisher is fighting vampire X-Men with Doctor Strange’s help. He’s a Catholic, so Guillermo del Toro could have fun with that.
War Zone was a fantastic comic-book-action-movie. It felt very true to the source material. That’s not to say I don’t think Thomas Jane couldn’t pull off Punisher… y’all remember Dirty Laundry?
if Moon knight doesn’t show up somewhere in the defenders shows, then i’d want him right there with them. moon knight, punisher, ghost rider, dr. stange and blade. Hard r- rating hopefully.
^If we added Morbius to this team, I’d watch that movie every day until I died.
@ape I had that comic too, it was dope- “What if Wolverine was lord of the Vampires”. Also I’m pretty sure the team up you all depict is possible with the Ultimate Alliance video game.
If I recall correctly, Lexi Alexander did an episode of the How Did This Get Made? Podcast and was a pretty entertaining interview to boot. I specifically remember her being like “Ya, I just couldn’t believe how much people hated these parkour guys, so I thought, ‘Why don’t we blow one of them up with a rocket in mid-air?'”
Anything is better than Blade 3. One of the worst studio produced feature films of all time (in my opinion).
It’s one of the more entertaining stories about how a movie goes horribly wrong though. According to Patton Oswalt, Wesley Snipes would only communicate via notes left to his trailer and would only sign them/respond to “Blade”. They basically filmed a movie around a series of reaction shots taken of him grunting when none of the other actors were present.
Also, what happened to Snipes THE ACTOR instead of the action star. Anyone remember how amazing he was in New Jack City?
Why? The Blade movies were never that good to begin with.
Marvel smart here. Think about how they put Howard the Duck in the end of Guardians of the galaxy, you think sales for that crappy movie went up? I would think for those who hadn’t seen it would go and rent it watch it or whatever. Now bringing back snipes, might generate more sales of people rebuying the blade movies, or atleast they could just rerelease them for special edition. Anyway idk. I’m a DC guy and it was warner that had him first so don’t know who profits because of this.
“I’d love to get back in the suit again and do some things that I’ve learned how to do now, that I didn’t know how to do then.”
All the Marvel movies have been pretty all-ages so far. Can’t see them throwing Blade in there when a big chunk of their audience won’t be able to go back and watch the Blade films with their 18 rating.