Wesley Snipes Reportedly Returning As ‘Blade’ For Marvel’s Phase 3

Last year we heard Marvel was planning to develop a new Blade movie, having regained the rights to the franchise from Warner in 2011. Warner lost the rights after failing to develop a fourth Blade, probably because Wesley Snipes was in prison for tax evasion from 2010 to 2013.

This July, Snipes expressed an interest in playing Blade again, telling MTV, “Yeah, I’d be open to it. I think we’ve got some stones left unturned, and there’s some latitude for us to build on. I’d love to get back in the suit again and do some things that I’ve learned how to do now, that I didn’t know how to do then. I think we’re better at making that kind of a film now.”

Now the NY Daily News is reporting a rumor that Wesley Snipes is already making a deal for a fourth Blade. They reported this with the header “SNIPES IS PROBABLY IN A TAXING ROLE” because of course. They claim Snipes made a deal to receive $3 million plus a cut of the profits.

ComicBook is understandably as skeptical as we are, pointing out “Knowing that Marvel Studios usually has a pretty lengthy negotiation process with actors, requiring them to sign multi-picture deals, it would seem somewhat unlikely that Snipes could have signed a deal so quickly after having expressed an interest.”

On the other hand, Marvel could probably slide any offer in front of Wesley Snipes right now and get the same reaction.

