What Is Steven Spielberg’s Next (UFO-Based) Movie?

After delivering The Fablemans in 2022, Steven Spielberg has yet to lock in on his next feature film, but that might be changing very soon. While the legendary director is still developing a Frank Bullitt movie based on Steve McQueen’s iconic character, that project might have to wait as Spielberg is reportedly returning to his early roots.

According to Variety, Spielberg’s next movie will be a “UFO film based on his own original idea” and written by frequent collaborator David Koepp. There are no plot details as of this writing, but visitors from another planet have been a recurring theme for Spielberg. He directed the classic films Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra Terrestial before tackling a remake of War of the Worlds with Tom Cruise in 2005.

However, this is Spielberg we’re talking about, so of course, he’s got other projects he’s tinkering with in the meantime. Including one with his old play Martin Scorsese:

Also on the immediate horizon is a Scorsese collaboration with Steven Spielberg on a Cape Fear TV series for Apple TV+. The two legends will serve as executive producers of the project, based on the 1991 and 1962 Universal movies. (Scorsese directed the 1991 noir thriller, which Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment produced.)

Speaking of Scorsese, he’s looking to get a Frank Sinatra biopic off the ground starring Leonardo DiCaprio. What a neat little update on iconic directors this has been.

