Who watches The Watchers? You will.

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for The Watchers, the directorial debut from Ishana Night Shyamalan, the daughter of M. Night Shyamalan (she was a second unit director on his previous films Old and Knock at the Cabin).

Based on author A.M. Shine’s novel of the same name, the Gothic horror film follows 28-year-old artist Mina, played by Dakota Fanning, “who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.”

What does the Shyamalan family have against the outdoors? Jeez.

Shyamalan told IndieWire that The Watchers “ultimately expands into a sort of dark fairy tale, fantasy essence. And that’s the thing I really love most of all. In many ways, it’s using the horror genre to enter another space, and that becomes a surprise of the journey as well. So hopefully people will be vibing with it.” You can vibe with the trailer above.

The Watchers, which also stars Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouéré (will Ishana make a cameo like her dad always does in his movies?), opens in theaters on June 14.