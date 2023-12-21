What Time Will ‘Rebel Moon’ Be On Netflix?

Netflix has always been a little unpredictable when it comes to the time of their drops. Most of the time, new shows and movies drop at 3 am EST/ 12 am PT. Every once in a while, a movie will have a different release time, seemingly just to keep viewers on their toes.

The latest big drop on Netflix will be Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, the highly-anticipated space epic. The film had a limited-time theatrical release earlier this month and will hit Netflix at 10 pm EST/ 8 PST on December 21st.

The movie is two hours and 14 minutes, so all of those east coasters will have to stay up late to go on the galactic adventure. The stacked cast includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, and Anthony Hopkins. Here is the official synopsis of the film:

When a colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them take a stand.

Part One: A Child Of Fire, will be the first installment in the franchise and in true Snyder fashion, there will be a director’s cut. will come later, followed by Part II: The Scargiver in April 2024.