Will ‘Rebel Moon’ Have A Director’s Cut?

Zack Snyder drops the first installment in his massive sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon, on Netflix this week, and already, the question on everyone’s mind is will Part One – A Child of Fire get a director’s cut. The answer is yes, of course, this is Zack Snyder we’re talking about.

During his time in the DC Extended Universe, Snyder delivered director’s cuts for both Batman v Superman and Justice League that fans and even critics agreed were far superior than the theatrical versions. (Snyder also released a massive “Ultimate Cut” for Watchmen that ran nearly four hours long.) However, this time around, a director’s cut for Rebel Moon was always part of the plan.

Snyder revealed the existence of a Rebel Moon director’s cut back in August and has since likened the experience to The Lord of the Rings: Extended Editions. He also praised Netflix for giving him the freedom to expand on his burgeoning sci-fi epic.

“This was the first time I had ever been able to make a movie and plan for that,” Snyder told Entertainment Weekly. “The cut was not me fighting with them like, ‘Okay, you won’t do what I want. Can I at least release it on DVD?’ It was us going together.”

According to Snyder, the Rebel Moon director’s cut will be an hour longer. “It’s not just slightly different or a little bit more,” he said. “There are big chunks of the movie that are different.”

The director’s cut for the first Rebel Moon will reportedly arrive on Netflix some time before the release of Part Two – The Scargiver, which will also get its own director’s cut because, again, Zack Snyder is gonna Zack Snyder.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Child of Fire:

When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire starts streaming Thursday, December 21 at 10 p.m. ET on Netflix.