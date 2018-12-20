These Christmas Movie Kid Actors Completely Fell Off The Hollywood Radar

New Line/20th Century FOX/Columbia

Hollywood is littered with former child actors who grew up and had sense enough to quit the business, but the percentage of child actors who dropped off the radar seems to inch higher, as a percentage, when it comes to Christmas movies. We’ve already illustrated this through the disappearing careers of Brett Kelly, the kid from Bad Santa (who became the kid from Bad Santa 2), as well as the kid from The Santa Clause, who is 32 now (he’s also the brother of one of the actors on the list below).

For four more examples of kids who have retired from acting since starring in Christmas movies, check out this list below.

Daniel Tay, Elf

The kid who played Michael in Elf is 29 now. He was 12 when he filmed Elf and talked his father into making Buddy part of the family. Since Elf, Daniel Tay has done some voice work in Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony and he was the voice of Doogal in Doogal, but it’s unclear what he’s up to today. He’s been completely absent from the industry for some time.