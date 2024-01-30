Paramount+ is already the home of multiple (very good) Star Trek shows, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Picard. The streaming service will soon add an original movie to the roster.

Star Trek: Section 31 stars Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, the character she portrayed in Star Trek: Discovery. According to the film’s official plot description, Georgiou will be “tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets,” while also facing “the sins of her past.” And she’ll do it without breaking the Prime Directive, like Kirk in every episode of the original Star Trek.

“And we’re off to the races! Thrilled to report principal photography has started on Star Trek: Section 31,” executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a statement to announce the beginning of production, according to Variety. “We welcome our incredible cast of new characters as they join our beloved Michelle Yeoh on her next wild adventure across the Trek universe.”

The Star Trek: Section 31 (Section 31 is an oft-mentioned organization in the Trek verse) cast also includes Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, James Hiroyuki Liao, and Detroiters legend Sam Richardson, who should be in everything.

Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere on Paramount+, but does not currently have a release date.

