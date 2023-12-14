Will Norman Reedus Be In The ‘Death Stranding’ Movie?

Back in 2022, legendary video game auteur Hideo Kojima said that while making video games was his career, “all fields are connected in digital works, so I would like to expand from games to fields such as film and music.” He got his wish: A24 and Kojima Productions announced on Thursday that 2019’s Death Stranding is being adapted into a feature-length film.

Death Stranding has a 40-hour story (at minimum), so there’s a lot of plot. But basically, it follows Sam Bridges, a deliveryman who travels across the barren country to save humanity from extinction. Also, there’s a baby.

Sam is played by Norman Reedus, but it’s currently unclear if he’ll reprise his role in the movie. Same for co-stars Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley, as no casting announcements were made.

“A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work,” said Kojima in a statement. “Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together. There are a lot of ‘game adaptation films’ out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.”

The Death Stranding movie does not have a release date (neither does Death Stranding 2).