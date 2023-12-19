When Will ‘A Christmas Story’ Air On TV This Year?

When it first arrived in theaters in 1983, A Christmas Story was a box-office bomb. Considering its current status as a holiday classic, it’s hard to believe the now-classic tale of young Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) and his desperate need for an official Red Rider BB gun was dead on arrival. However, thanks to it heavy rotation on syndicated channels in the ’80s and ’90s, the film found an audience and became a beloved holiday fixture. In fact, A Christmas Story 24-hour marathons have become a regular occurrence for over two decades now.

This year, you can catch 24 hours of Ralphie and the gang on both TBS and TNT starting Christmas Eve night. Below are the time schedules for each station. Via TV Guide: