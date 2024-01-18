When Will Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War’ Be In Theaters?

War is breaking out sooner than expected. Alex Garland‘s new film, Civil War, is now opening in theaters two weeks early. The A24 production centered on a modern-day skirmish on American soil will now arrive on April 12 instead of its original release date of April 26.

According to Deadline, there was an open slot on the theatrical calendar that had several advantages, most notably, not having to compete with Zendaya. Oh, and an IMAX release is probably helpful, too:

[Now] A24 will have access to Imax auditoriums on its new date. The movie starring Kirsten Dunst also moves away from a weekend that had the Amazon MGM Zendaya tennis dramedy, Challengers, and Lionsgate’s Unsung Hero.

As for the plot of the film, that’s being kept tightly under wraps. All we can tell from the trailer is that Nick Offerman’s President of the United States is somehow on his third term. This presumed abuse of power is most likely the catalyst for Texas and California joining forces, which sounds ridiculous in real life given the two states are polar opposites politically.

It’ll be interesting to see if Civil War can sell the idea of red states and blue states coming together to stop a tyrannical POTUS. Unless there’s something else happening in the Garland film that turns America into a warzone.

Civil War opens in theaters on April 12, 2024.

