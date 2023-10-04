When Will ‘Dumb Money’ Be On Streaming?

It wasn’t that long ago that GameStop terrorized Wall Street. It was late January 2021, and a motley crew of working class investors improbably short-squeezed a bunch of money into the gaming retailer that’s long haunted mails. One thing led to another, and the chain’s overall stock price skyrocketed, making the everyman investors rich while costing establishment investment firms millions. The story is still relatively fresh in the public’s imagination, but when will the film based on it — called Dumb Money, and now in theaters — hit streaming?

The answer, speculates Cosmopolitan, probably won’t be too far off:

Dumb Money comes from Sony Pictures, which signed an exclusive streaming deal with Netflix in 2022. Playing by those rules, the film will eventually land on Netflix, and likely sooner rather than later. If we’re hedging our bets, we’d say you’ll be able to watch this film on your couch by January, if not by year’s end.

Dumb Money stars Paul Dano as Keith Gill, the struggling financial analyst who kicks the mishegoss off, Pete Davidson as his disapproving brother, and Shailene Woodley as Keith’s wife. The supporting cast also includes Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen. It’s the latest from director Craig Gillespie, who turned I, Tonya into a playful, fourth wall-breaking look at an incident that once shocked the nation.

Dumb Money is now playing in theaters.