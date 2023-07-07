When Will ‘Elemental’ Be On Streaming?

Pixar‘s latest took the old trope about opposites attracting to the extreme, placing a goofy boy made of water and a hotheaded girl made of fire together to see if sparks would fly. The film features a rom-com plot that doesn’t try too hard to reinvent the wheel, placed lovingly in a gorgeously detailed world where cherry trees and storm clouds ride the bus with floating globs of water. Directed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur), the movie stars the voice talents of Leah Lewis Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendy McLendon-Covey, and Catherine O’Hara.

Elemental hit theaters in the United States and Canada on June 16th, trickling into theaters globally all the way through July 7th. If you couldn’t make it to the theater (parents, we see you), you’re probably wondering when it will land on Disney+ to stream.

As Disney has focused more attention on theatrical releases, it’s taken longer for their movies to make the leap from the big screen to your home screen. Thus, since there’s no official release date for Elemental yet, it’s a safe bet that it will arrive somewhere between early August and late September — following either the 45 day or 90 day model set for other films with some wiggle room for the international audiences only just now seeing it in cinemas. Although Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania took the full 90 days to stream, other animated films like Lightyear only took 45.

At any rate, you can plan to catch Elemental on Disney+ as the heat of the summer melts into fall.