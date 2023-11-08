Once again, Danny DeVito was denied the honor of being named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive. Instead, the distinction went to Patrick Dempsey (he replaced last year’s winner Chris Evans), who was unveiled on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. But it took awhile to get there.

“If you know anything about me, you know I am a huge fan of sexy man who are alive, and right now there are a team of scientists who have been working at People Magazine Laboratories. They’ve spent the last 12 months crunching numbers to determine which of the four billion men on this planet will be called sexiest,” host Jimmy Kimmel said. He then stood next to the aforementioned sexy man, whose identity was hidden using “cutting-edge hologram technology” that gave him a lizard face. “It’s Ted Cruz,” Kimmel joked before explaining that his studio audience had to guess who it was using a 20 Questions-like game.

The first question: are you an actor? Good start! But things went off the rails once people started guessing other famously sexy men, like Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, “Taylor Swift’s boyfriend,” the Golden Bachelor, and George Clooney. “This is the worst batch of questions ever,” Kimmel said while laughing in disbelief. Eventually, someone in the audience correctly guessed the Grey’s Anatomy actor, although it took two hints to get there.

You can watch the Sexiest Man Alive unveiling above.