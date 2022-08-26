Baz Lurhmann’s ‘Elvis’ Will Stream On HBO Max In September

Earlier this month, during the shake up caused by the Warner Bros. Discovery merger which killed Batgirl and a slew of animated favorites, it seemed like fans would have to wait a while before getting Elvis in their living rooms via HBO Max. The Baz Luhrmann biopic-ish celebration of the iconic King of Rock spent the month available as a 20-dollar rental on some PVOD platforms as Warner Bros. Discovery ditched its 45 day theater-to-streaming pipeline.

Now, 70 days after it first bowed in theaters, the film will land at HBO Max September 2nd.

That’s great news for everyone clamoring to watch or rewatch Austin Butler shake his hips through an existential crisis brought on by the heavy toll of fame. For those who aren’t fully sold on checking out, our own Carrie Whitmer recently penned 5 reasons to get hyped (Tom Hanks in a fat suit, people!). Speaking of which, Hanks is going through kind of a phase right now, huh? First Elvis and now the strange mustache and prosthetics for the new Pinocchio. At any rate, now you’ll be able to compare both looks if you’ve got HBO Max, a profound love for Elvis, and about three hours of your life to spare.

