Everyone is well aware of the amount of Pinocchio content that has been in the works over the past few years, so we don’t have to go into it. But we do have to acknowledge the fact that Tom Hanks is doing the absolute most when it comes to accents!

Hanks stars as Geppetto in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic tale, which will premiere on Disney Day, September 8th. The story is more or less the one you knew as a toddler, but now with more CGI and Lorraine Bracco as a talking seagull. What more could you really ask for?

This trailer has everything: a cute cat, dancing puppets, and a conniving wolf asking the question on everyone’s minds: “Why on earth would you want to be real when you can be famous?” Who knew we needed a Pinocchio tale for the social media generation? Here is the official description:

Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana and Jaquita Ta’Le as her marionette Sabina, Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick

Pinocchio hits Disney+ on September 8th. Check out the trailer above.