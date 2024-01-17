Godzilla Minus One has proven to be a massive hit with Godzilla fans, who have thoroughly enjoyed the film that eschews the Hollywood trappings of the MonsterVerse and brings the King of the Monsters back to his roots in postwar Japan. Now, filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki is taken things even further by releasing a new cut, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, that takes Godzilla all the way back to his black-and-white days.

Even better, the new black and white remaster will be arriving very soon. Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color roars into theaters on January 26. However, you’re going to want to catch the new cut quickly because both versions of Godzilla Minus One will exit theaters on February 1.

“I was very happy that the North American audience embraced Godzilla Minus One,” Yamazaki said in a statement to Deadline. “And now I am very pleased to be able to release a black-and-white version for North America as well. Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color will bring a new and visceral experience to audiences.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki and featuring music by Naoki Sato, Godzilla Minus One sees a devastated postwar Japan facing a new threat in the form of Godzilla. As Godzilla emerges, it wreaks havoc and additional destruction on the nation, knocking the country into the negative.

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color stomps into theaters on January 26, 2024.

