When (And Where) To Watch ‘Godzilla Minus One’

If this summer was the summer of Barbie, then this winter should be known as The Winter Of Godzilla because the giant lizard is doing really well these days. Last month, Kurt Russell took on a ton of monsters, including Godzilla, in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for Apple TV. Then a Japanese short film brought Godzilla face to face with a giant bug in Godzilla V. Magalon. Next year, the big guy returns in Godzilla X Kong: A New Empire. And at this moment, Godzilla Minus One is destroying the box office. Just like he destroys all those buildings and such.

After a limited release, Godzilla Minus One is expanding to over 2000 screens across America this weekend. The movie has made $27.6 million since first hitting American theaters on Dec. 1 and nearly $57 million globally, making Godzilla the richest lizard since Martin the Geico Gecko.

Godzilla Minus One takes place in postwar Japan where many residents are already living through devastation, and now a giant monster gets himself mixed into things. The film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, and Godzilla as himself.

The movie is not yet streaming, but due to its unexpected success, it will likely be available to watch from home sometime next year. For now, the only way to see the film is in theaters. Do you know what this means? This weekend, it’s Wonka V. Godzilla and there can only be one winner. (It’s Hugh Grant!!!)

(Via Collider)