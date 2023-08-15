When Will ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Come Out On Streaming?

Way back in 2011, who would have known that Phantom Of The Opera’s Patrick Wilson would ditch that wig and go on not only to lead one of the more successful horror film franchises but then direct the fifth sequel? It was just an unexpected move.

Thanks to Wilson’s inability to keep away from ghosts, the Insidious franchise recently came out with the fifth installment, Insidious: The Red Door, which was also Wilson’s directorial debut.

The film picks up ten years after the events of Insidious: Chapter 2 (the fourth installment was a prequel and the third one we…just don’t talk about). This time, Dalton is a college student who keeps getting lured back to the infamous red door which haunted him for so long when he was a kid and housed the red-faced demon that gave you the worst jump scare of your life back in the first film. Dalton has to astral project in order to uncover secrets about his family and all of that underlying trauma. But why haven’t we gotten a musical number in Insidious yet?

The Red Door was released last month, but if you want to get an early head start on the Halloween season (who could possibly blame you) you might be itching to watch it at home. The good news is that the movie is available for rent or download from Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vidu, and AppleTV. The film will also get a DVD release on September 12th. The bad news is that it won’t be on streaming just yet.

Thanks to that major deal between Sony and Netflix, it’s likely that the demon flick will head to the streamer eventually, but there has been no announcement yet. For now, you’ll have to shell out some money or sell your soul to a red-faced demon who lives under your floors. Your choice.