When Will ‘Poor Things’ Be On Digital?

Poor Things was one of 2023’s best movies. It’s also one of the year’s most nominated films at the Oscars. Poor Things is up for Best Picture, Best Director for Yorgos Lanthimos, Best Actress for Emma Stone (in a career-best performance), Best Supporting Actor for Mark Ruffalo, Best Adapted Screenplay for Tony McNamara, and Best Half Pig, Half Chicken for this guy.

If you missed seeing Poor Things in theaters, well, it’s still playing in select locations. It’s also coming to digital soon. Searchlight Pictures announced today that the film will available on digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu beginning on February 27, followed by a Blu-ray and DVD release on March 12. The bonus content includes the making of Poor Things featuring interviews with Lanthimos and Stone, as well as three deleted scenes.

Here’s more:

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes this incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

You can watch the new trailer for Poor Things below.