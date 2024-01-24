So, fairly obviously, the team of director Yorgos Lanthimos, screenwriter Tony McNamara, and actor Emma Stone is working. The three have now teamed up twice – for The Favourite and now Poor Things (McNamara also wrote Cruella, which starred Stone) – and both times this has happened all three have walked away with Oscar nominations. (Poor Things wound up with 11 nominations in total.) Poor Things, based on Alasdair Gray’s Poor Things: Episodes from the Early Life of Archibald McCandless M.D., Scottish Public Health Officer, this time McNamara is nominated for Adapted Screenplay and this time he actually watched the nomination ceremony, at the request of his wife, which he didn’t want to out of superstition, but it still all worked out.

Ahead, McNamara tells us what’s different about, now, having two Oscar nominations. And he tries to explain why he and Yorgos Lanthimos complement each other so well that it’s lead to all this Academy Award success.

I assume you’re doing pretty well.

[Laughs] It’s not a bad night, that’s for sure. It’s fair enough.

This is your second nomination. Does it feel different this time? What’s the difference?

Yeah, I think the first one’s amazing. I don’t know. They’re both amazing. I think the first one’s amazing because you get one and then you get a second one and you’re like, “Really?” The other difference for me is my wife was in Australia and I was in London last time and this time we made sure we’re in the same country.

Well, that’s nice. That’s a big difference.

That was a big difference.

Well, the first time you become “Oscar nominee.” Now this time you get “multiple Oscar nominee” before your name.

It’s true. I know. It’s amazing.

A brand new designation.

It’s true. Hadn’t thought of that. It’s very good.

Obviously, you and Yorgos had success apart from each other. But now you’ve teamed up for two movies in a row, The Favourite and now Poor Things, and they keep getting Oscar nominations. Do you think about why this collaboration works so well?

I mean, it’s hard to not think about that really. I don’t know. I think you just kind of like … we just click. We did from the very first conversation we had. We kind of very much knew something. We kind of knew we got each other. I think he’s a really push-the-envelope kind of guy and I am, too. And in a way, I’d never had that opportunity and so he gave me that opportunity. And yeah, I don’t know, we’re just a good mix of whatever it is that works between us and it’s actually very simple and easy between us. All our collaborations are kind of easy and fun and I think we just get each other and I understand what he is looking for and he kind of understands what I do and that voice that I can give into the movie. And it’s his movie for sure, but I think he kind of likes what I bring. He’d just moved to London when I met him, so he’d only made the Greek films. But similarly, I had watched Dogtooth and went, “Oh well they don’t have to pay me. I’ll go hang out.”

Now they have to pay you.

Now they have to pay me. Back then, I’d do it for fun.

By now Poor Things was expected to do well with Oscar nominations and it did. But when you were making this, would this have surprised you?

Yeah. I think the idea of this would’ve happened? If you’d told us that when we were making it, I don’t know what Yorgos thought, but I think we all thought we’re making something that we like and is out there and bonkers. But I don’t think we thought people would like it the way people have liked it by this big stretch than I think we dreamed of. It’s kind of hit with people in a way that I don’t think any of us imagined it would.