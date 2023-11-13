When Will ‘Priscilla’ Be On Streaming?

Fans hoping to watch Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla — aka the movie that tasked Euphoria star Jacob Elordi with eating a truly concerning amount of burnt bacon — are in for a bit of bad news. You’re going to have to wait a while to binge the A24 rock-n-roll biopic at home.

The film, based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, follows 14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu’s (Cailee Spaeny) whirlwind romance with the 24-year-old burgeoning King of Rock-n-Roll. It’s a rare look at their rocky love story, focusing on Priscilla’s struggle to survive in the shadow of her much older and more famous husband. The film hit theaters on November 3rd, finishing its opening weekend in the box office top five but it will likely keep showing through the end of the year as it makes its Oscar run.

When Priscilla does land on streaming — probably in January 2024 — it could live on any number of platforms, including Netflix, Apple TV+, or Max. But, because A24 had a streaming distribution deal with Showtime (now on Paramount+) our best bet is that you’ll find it there. As for when Priscilla will be available to buy or rent digitally, expect that announcement to come before the end of the year.

