When Will ‘The Blackening’ Be On Streaming?

Horror movies frequently do gangbusters at the box office, especially relative to budget and horror comedy happens to be even more fun, so get ready for The Blackening, which is currently available for for rental on VOD and Amazon Prime Video. When will the project be available for streaming as part of a service package, though? There’s not a precise date as of now, yet one can bet that it won’t be too much longer, and we’ll keep an eye on the situation.

As for the “where” of it all, The Blackening is a Lionsgate film, one can expect it to surface on Starz at some point, but in terms of streaming, that means that the film should be available for the Starz package on Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, which both come with a subscription price of $9.99 per month).

What is The Blackening about? The film takes swings at horror tropes, and there’s a certain cliché that has swallowed itself over the years, to the point where audiences pushed back against it happening. That would be the cliché of the Black character in the movie dying first, and even though this isn’t a trap that films fall into as frequently anymore, it’s definitely still worth mocking. Here’s the film’s synopsis:

“Seven friends go away for the weekend, only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta. They must pit their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies against the murderer to stay alive.”

The Blackening cast includes Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Melvin Gregg, Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji, and Jay Pharoah. So, who dies first? You’ll obviously need to watch to find out the answer to that question.