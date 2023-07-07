When Will ‘The Covenant’ Be On Streaming?

Guy Ritchie normally makes movies that are flashy, slickly edited, and brimming with snark-filled action. With The Covenant, he’s grown a bit more earnest, telling the story of an Afghan interpreter risking his life to drag an injured American soldier over inhospitable miles to safety. Jake Gyllenhaal plays the Army Sergeant who resolves to bring Ahmed (Dar Salim) and his family safely to the United States since they’re being targeted by the Taliban for helping US forces.

Fascinatingly, the war film had to make do without real guns after Ritchie banned them from his set following the tragic shooting on the set of Rust. Turns out Ritchie didn’t need them to craft an affecting, beautifully-acted war movie about the bond built between two honorable men caught in the middle of horrific violence.

So, when is it available to stream? Surprise! It’s already available. Just not for free.

As of June 16th, it’s currently available to rent ($5.99) and own ($19.99) on all major platforms: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, Redbox.

But, as an MGM film, it will eventually be available to stream for free on Prime Video. There’s no official streaming release date for The Covenenant (ahem, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant), and Prime Video can be fickle about when it chooses to drop it into the vast bucket of free-to-stream films. Another MGM film, Creed III, was available to stream for free three months after it’s release date, so The Covenant might be free to stream sometime in late July or August.

