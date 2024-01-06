When Will The ‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie Come Out?

Cillian Murphy had quite the 2023. The Irish actor once again reteamed with his longtime collaborator Christopher Nolan, this time as the lead. The result was Oppenheimer, which achieved a modern rarity: an adult-oriented non-franchise blockbuster that made a ton of money. It even had sex! Now people are even more excited for the Peaky Blinders movie, which continues the show that’s beloved with everyone save Ron DeSantis. But when will people get to see it?

The answer: Probably in 2025. In a recent chat with Radio Times (as caught by Games Radar), show creator Steven Knight gave an update on the movie, which will continue the story of the real-life titular gang, which terrorized Birmingham starting in the 1890s. The show itself starts the aftermath of World War I; its most recent series begins in 1933, with the rise of Hitler.

“I’m just working on the final bits of it at the moment,” Knight revealed. “The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of [2024].”

Unless they can rush through post-production, it’s a safe bet that the film won’t be ready until sometime the following year. Knight had previously said the film will be done this year, but that seems unlikely.

Peaky Blinders first aired on BBC Two back in 2013 and has intermittently added a new batch of six episodes every couple years. The last series dropped in April of last year. Murphy plays gang leader Tommy Shelby, a former sergeant major who leads the gang through untold choppy waters across (so far) a decade-and-a-half. The film is supposed to take the place of a seventh season. It’s also supposed to get two spinoffs.

