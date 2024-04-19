Until now, Snyder has only hinted that the Rebel Moon director’s cut would arrive in 2024. However, while promoting Part Two, Snyder has finally given a more concrete time table.

With Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver now available for streaming on Netflix , the big question is when will Zack Snyder release his heavily-touted director’s cut for both installments and drop a nearly six hour experience on die-hard fans of his critically-derided scif-fi series.

When Will Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Director’s Cut Come Out?

Snyder has provided Forbes with a rough release window for the Rebel Moon director cuts, and of this writing, both versions are still on track to arrive later this year.

“We don’t have a hard date but probably sometime in August,” Snyder said.

In the meantime, the director is encouraging fans to watch the initial cuts of Rebel Moon back-to-back for a more immersive look into the wider story he set out to tell:

What’s exciting is that on April 19, you’ll be able to watch Part One and Two together, if you feel like doing that. I cut the movies in half. I wrote it as a single story and then kind of broke it in half. You can’t underestimate that immersive feeling that you would get going all the way through the two movies.

However, as always, Snyder can’t help but tout the superior experience of his preferred cuts.

“With the director’s cuts, that’s just going to be more intense,” Snyder told Forbes. “Because of the additional scenes and the sort of coloring in the corners of the world in the way that we’re able to do, frankly, with more scenes and more time.”

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver are available for streaming on Netflix.

