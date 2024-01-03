When Does The ‘Rebel Moon’ Extended Cut Come Out?

Like all Zack Snyder movies, Rebel Moon has proved to be a decisive release from the director. Despite overwhelmingly negative reviews, the film brought in significant views for Netflix during its holiday weekend debut.

However, like all Snyder movies, there is a director’s cut on the way. In fact, an extended version of Rebel Moon was baked in from the start. Snyder revealed back in August 2023 that Netflix gave him the freedom to craft extended cuts for both Rebel Moon installments, so naturally, fans are curious how those versions will improve on the original films.

Unfortunately, a release date for the Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire director’s cut has not been announced. There were uncorroborated reports of the extended version arriving before the release of Part Two: The Scargiver in April, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Paul Tassi at Forbes speculates that release strategy will no longer be the case because it might encourage fans to skip the original version of The Scargiver and wait for the director’s cut. (Although, that could happen anyway given A Child of Fire’s tepid reviews.)

As for what to expect from the A Child of Fire director’s cut, here’s what Snyder told Tudum:

I think it’s a legitimate extended universe version. You really get to see a lot. It’s just more painted-in all the way. The director’s [cut] is a settle-in deep dive, which I have notoriously done throughout my career. I don’t know how I got into this director’s cut thing, but what I will say about it is that, for me, the director’s cuts have always been something I had to fight for in the past and nobody wanted it. It was this bastard child that I was always trying to put together because they felt like there was a deeper version.

“It’s really a revelation because it gives that second kick at the can for big fans, like a real discovery that they would not [otherwise] get,” Snyder said. “I’m really excited about it!”

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is now streaming on Netflix.

(Via Forbes, Tudum)