Where Is ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ Streaming?

We’ve written a lot about The Muppet Christmas Carol here at Uproxx Dot Com. We called it “the best Christmas movie” (no offense to my colleague, but it’s a two-way tie between The Muppet Christmas Carol and Gremlins). We interviewed director Brian Henson. We even told you how to watch the “lost” cut of the film. And now I’m here to inform you where you can watch The Muppet Christmas Carol this holiday season. Or in July. It’s good year-round.

The Muppet Christmas Carol is streaming on Disney+. You can watch it here (and while you’re there, be sure to check out The Muppet Show).

The Muppets are the stars of The Muppet Christmas Carol, obviously, but the Charles Dickens adaptation — witg Gonzo as Dickens and Rizzo the Rat as himself — wouldn’t work without its human lead, Michael Caine. Henson told us about casting the two-time Oscar winner as Ebenezer Scrooge.

“As we put Gonzo in as the narrator, as it started coming together, we were thinking, ‘No, you know what? This really becomes an opportunity for a great actor to do their Ebenezer Scrooge.’ We kind of went in that direction in the casting,” he explained. “We thought, ‘Who is a mature and highly respected actor that deserves their turn as Scrooge?’ That brought us to Michael.”

Henson added, “Michael is the first person we offered the role to. We didn’t offer it to anybody else first.” This Christmas, all I want is to watch Michael Caine dance with a giant Muppet (merry Christmas to me).