Where Was ‘Wonka’ Filmed?

With Wonka now playing in theaters and delighting critics, fans of the musical prequel starring Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant are already curious about the locales used for the charming cinematic tale. Directed by Paul King of Paddington fame, much of the filming took place in the U.K. and we’ve got the details on each location.

According to Glamour, the majority of Wonka was filmed in Bath, which was transformed into a snowy wonderland for Chalamet’s chocolatier during October 2021. The iconic Colonnades are prominently seen in the film along with Bath Abbey, Parade Gardens, and Orange Grove, which locals will no doubt recognize.

Another significant portion of the film was shot in Oxford at well-known landmarks like the Bodleian Library and the Hertford Bridge a.k.a. the Bridge of Sighs. Glamour reports that production designer Nathan Crowley used the city as a “connective tissue” for Wonka.

Other locations include Lyme Regis where Chalamet’s Wonka is first seen early in the film, St. Albans, Berkshire, and of course, London.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From Paul King, writer/director of the Paddington films, David Heyman, producer of Harry Potter, Gravity, Fantastic Beasts, and Paddington, and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the Paddington films, Jurassic World: Dominion) and Luke Kelly (Roald Dahl’s The Witches), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Wonka is now playing in theaters.

(Via Glamour)