Last week, Timothée Chalamet dropped the bombshell news that his mom has declared Wonka to be her favorite movie starring her son. The actor has been racking up rave reviews for his performance as the famed chocolatier, but more importantly, his mom was just glad to see him in a less dour and cannibalistic role where he actually smiles.

“This is maybe her favorite thing I’ve ever been in,” Chalamet told PEOPLE: “I think she saw Bones and All and said, ‘You gotta be happier in your movies!'”

However, there’s been an important update. Chalamet has set the record straight that, actually, Wonka is not his mom’s favorite movie starring her son. According to the actor, she called him right away after seeing his quote in PEOPLE, and clearly, wanted the public record to show her true cinematic opinions. Timothée Chalamet’s mom loves accurate film journalism. We’re always saying this.

“I thought this was her favorite movie. She called me yesterday, she corrected me. She said Beautiful Boy was her favorite,” Chalamet told Good Morning America. “When she saw this, she did say, ‘It’s nice to see you smile.'”

You can see Timmy being a good boy and making sure everyone knows his mom’s actual favorite film of his below:

"It's nice to see you smile." — @RealChalamet's mom's first reaction to seeing him in #Wonka. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/86A68ptf5q — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 12, 2023

(Via Good Morning America)