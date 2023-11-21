Where Will ‘Oppenheimer’ Be On Streaming?

In case you missed out on the cinematic event of the year, Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving, then you’re in luck! It’s still out in theaters! If you missed out on Christopher Nolan’s little project Oppenheimer , then you might have to wait a little bit to watch from the comfort of your own home. But it’s coming!

For now, Oppenheimer is only available on VOD. You can purchase the film and over three hours (!!) of extra footage on Vudu. As for streaming, the flick will likely appear on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service. In fact, the streamer is already warming up audiences by highlighting its new Oppenheimer documentary.

It might be a little while until we get to see Cillian Murphy from our home screens. Thanks to his deal with Universal, Nolan’s films get a minimum of 100 days in theaters. Now that it’s no longer showing on the big screen, the movie will exclusively be available on VOD for the time being. On the other hand, producer Emma Thomas recently told the Associated Press the film would be available to watch at home by the end of November, but nothing has been confirmed.

If you’re looking for more Nolan in your noggin, you can stream most of his films on Max, the future home of Barbie.