‘White Noise’ Is A Solid Adaptation Of A Notoriously Difficult Book

Great books rarely make for great movies. It’s far more common that a pulpy, sort of trashy airport fiction-type book becomes a great movie, and a great book gets a flawed adaptation that everyone hates. Film doesn’t offer the same opportunities for embroidering and meta-narratives that novels do, and that’s probably why the slimmest, most straightforward, plot-based novels seem to make the best movies.

I say all this to establish the central difficulty for Noah Baumbach in adapting White Noise (in select theaters now, Netflix December 30th). People who love White Noise the book are probably going to hate it, and as someone who was a little lukewarm on the book and on Noah Baumbach in general I kind of loved it.

I think I first read, or attempted to read, Don DeLillo’s 1985 National Book Award-winner about 10 years ago. I acknowledged its brilliance almost immediately, got about two-thirds of the way through and then put it down without much guilt about not finishing. I felt like I appreciated the gesture without necessarily enjoying the process. I’m not always in the mood to consume challenging fiction, even when it’s sharp and insightful.

And White Noise, while invitingly hilarious in bursts, at least mildly qualified as challenging. It reads like Richard Russo (especially Straight Man, exactly the kind of not-particularly-challenging fiction I tend to like best) as filtered through Pynchon or Philip K. Dick, a sort of Catch-22 for the comfortable eighties intellectual. It depicts a shopping mall suburbia whose most salient feature is a kind of gauche comfort. Which makes an adaptation now sort of a curious endeavor, seeing as gauche comfort has largely been replaced by gauche precarity in the American zeitgeist. In the eighties we bemoaned the spiritual rot of shopping mall culture; in the 2020s we mourn the loss of it.

White Noise’s main character is Jack Gladney, a professor who has pioneered the field of “Hitler Studies,” chairing the department at the local “College On The Hill.” He’s in the midst of a sort of mid-life crisis, where he essentially comes to realize that inability to come to terms with death is the driving force behind the consumerist paradise in which he lives.

That could describe any number of navel-gazing late 20th-century novels written by New Yorkers named Jonathan, but DeLillo also had a Zucker Brother’s comedic timing and flair for absurdity. Meanwhile, all his characters sounded like New York novelists narrating their own lives. Two-hander scenes would stretch five or seven pages and played like two infomercial characters discussing existential dread over a Slap Chop.

The post-modern dialogue was part of what made White Noise brilliant, but for me, also what made it easier to put down. It was hard to read characters so emotionally detached from their own reality without detaching from it myself. If I was looking to be transported, White Noise often did the opposite, like being locked in a sensory deprivation tank with a cacophony of all my least enjoyable thoughts. It seemed like DeLillo “got” me, and I hated it.

That this adaptation comes from Noah Baumbach, a director known for making quite a few versions of exactly the kind of mid-life crisis stories White Noise seems designed to mock (especially his last one, Marriage Story), adds yet another layer of ironic detachment. Or… maybe it doesn’t. In fact, what if it does the opposite? Returning White Noise closer to the actual riff on suburban ennui it always was even as it mocked them?