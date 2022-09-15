Now that Baz Luhrmann is too tired to give us the four-hour cut of Elvis, it’s time for another biopic. Whitney Houston is a legend, with an unrivaled range that made her one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. Sony Pictures just released the trailer for its upcoming Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, aka Kendall Roy’s least favorite song. The film stars Naomi Ackie (The End of the F***ing World) as Whitney Houston. The film’s cast also includes Italian-American icon Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams, and Clarke Peters.

Here’s the official synopsis, per Sony Pictures:

I Wanna Dance with Somebody is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten, produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis and starring BAFTA Award® winner Naomi Ackie, the film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before. Don’t you wanna dance?

The film is directed by Kasi Lemmons (Harriet) with a screenplay by Oscar-nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody) with executive producer Clive Davis. I Wanna Dance With Somebody comes to theaters on December 21.