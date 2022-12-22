Who Will Host The Oscars In 2023?

Due to everything that went down last year, tensions might be high at the 2023 Academy Awards. Not because of who will win or lose an Oscar, but because we are all collectively afraid of who will make the first of the many inevitable jokes about The Slap. Yes, this year had a bunch of really good movies and whoever wins will likely be very deserving. But we also know how much these hosts love their corny jokes, and all eyes will be on the upcoming man of the hour, which will be Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel will host next year’s ceremony, filling the six shoes that were left by last year’s traumatized trio. This isn’t Kimmel’s first star-studded rodeo, though, as he has hosted twice before in 2017 and 2018. So he and Oscar should be on a first-name basis by now.

You may or may not remember Kimmel’s slightly controversial bit at the 2022 Emmys where he played dead on the floor of the stage when Quinta Brunson accepted her award for Abbott Elementary. In fairness, Kimmel was under the impression that he would not be seen. Still, people were mad (though not as mad as The Slap), but the longtime friends seemed to have worked it out.

The 2023 Oscars will take place on March 12th. The nominees are slated the be announced on January 24th. Hopefully everything will go smoothly.

(Via Variety)