There are far too few movies with Black superheroes. There are even fewer movies with Black female superheroes. Whoopi Goldberg is hoping to change that.

In an in-depth profile with Variety, Goldberg revealed that she’s writing a movie about an “older Black woman” who acquires superhero powers. “Since I was a little kid, I’ve been obsessed with superheroes,” she said. “They’re all saving the earth all the time. But do you know who’s really going to save the earth? Old Black women.”

The EGOT winner (Emmy: Outstanding Special Class Special for Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel; Grammy: Best Comedy Album for Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording; Oscar: Best Supporting Actress for Ghost; and Tony: Best Musical for Thoroughly Modern Millie) is one of the only famous people left who hasn’t played a superhero in a movie. Unless you count Deloris in Sister Act as a superhero, which you absolutely should. It’s unclear whether Goldberg, 65, would play the Earth-saving superhero, but that is something I would enjoy seeing.

Goldberg also discussed how long she plans to stay on The View:

“I’m there until I don’t think I can do it anymore, but I’m not there yet,” she says. “As long as they allow me to do both [acting and hosting], I can do it. The minute they say, ‘No, you can’t,’ then I have to figure out what to do.”

Her superhero’s first act of kindness: getting Meghan McCain booted from The View.

😂 I am WHEEZING at this Whoopi Goldberg reaction to Meghan McCain. pic.twitter.com/y8dwe39DRy — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 9, 2021

(Via Variety)