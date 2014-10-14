Here’s Why The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Fighting A ‘Civil War’

It seems that Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to try to salvage one of Marvel’s most scorned crossovers in recent years, Civil War. But what is it, and how could it work as a movie? Here’s what you need to know.
Explain Civil War to me, since I only watch Marvel movies, you comic book nerd.
You know how, in comic books, superheroes run around with enormous power and absolutely zero accountability? Civil War was all about whether or not they should actually do that, with Iron Man pulling for heroes to register and join law enforcement, while Captain America stood against it because something something freedom. Then they fight.
That actually doesn’t sound like a half-bad idea!
It isn’t, and in fact one does wonder why it doesn’t come up more often. Superheroes do actually need to be accountable because, let’s face it, Superman’s not paying for it when he gets punched through a building. Unfortunately, there were a few glaring problems with the execution.
Like what?
The fact that Tony Stark is completely in the right and Cap’s just kind of being a dick, for one. So, in order to make the plot work, they had to turn Stark into even more of a terrible human being than he usually is and make Cap into a parody of himself. But we can see a larger problem with this for the movies.
Do tell?
All the potential heroes are already publicly known and therefore accountable. Think about it: Tony Stark has publicly acknowledged he’s Iron Man. Cap doesn’t even have a civilian identity. Black Widow dumped her entire personal history on the Internet at the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and testified before Congress. Hawkeye is a SHIELD agent and is probably working for another government agency. Nobody can hold Thor or the Hulk accountable, since one’s a god and the other beats up gods. Doctor Strange is literally a doctor named Stephen Strange. Basically if you want to sue, subpoena, or otherwise annoy these people, you’ve got options.
You can raise an objection that HYDRA would love a list of all the superheroes in the world, but one assumes they’ve got a backup of their fancy predictive algorithm that was a plot device in Winter Soldier anyway. What is there to fight about? Where Scott Lang draws a paycheck from? There’s a movie: Avengers: Age Of Payroll Disputes!
I’m assuming they can do something else with it.
One hopes, and the idea of Robert Downey Jr. being the antagonist over a few movies is certainly a promising one. Like we said above, it’s actually a good idea, but it’s going to require a lot of nuance and care to make it really work. And, of course, the Cinematic Universe has never been truly beholden to the comics, picking and choosing what works best.
Also of note is the fact that it’s rumored the original Avengers will be off somewhere else doing Avengery things in their own movie, while Tony leads a new group of heroes in Avengers 3. So that may have something to do with it.
We’re still a while away from this; it will apparently begin with Captain America 3 and spill over into the next Marvel movie. But it looks promising. That said, if they roll out Robothor, we’re out.
Plus, James Gunn wants to direct a Thunderbolts movie. I don’t recall if he was referring to the original Baron Zemo team or the government black ops team. One would be eminently easier to make a movie about than the other, but if the Avengers disband again in AoU, there’s the power vacuum that the original Thunderbolts can fill. Otherwise, the black ops supers team is just masturbatory nonsense. I didn’t exactly have much regard for the team when it was written by Diggle just like Secret Avengers (the other black ops superhero team) was a shitty book, and Parker’s Thunderbolts avoiding being covert by just throwing them through time.
I guess I’m saying that I’m skeptical as all hell about any of this.
The Civil War storyline featured more then two dozen characters. If they want it to resemble the comic in anyway, they are going to have to introduce a lot more heroes.
Or rework the story to fit the MCU, which would be far simpler. At the end of the day, all you need for a Civil War storyline is a deep idealogical divide between Tony and Steve. And considering where Tony was in IM3, suffering from PTSD after the invasion, and where he will likely be post-Age of Ultron, if he is responsible for Ultron’s creation… not difficult to see Tony Stark maybe thinking there should be some sort of oversight on super-powered people, with SHIELD broken and the gov’t being powerless.
1. I read “Robothor” as “Robot Whore” and got intrigued, then saddened when my idiocy grew clearer.
2. Because Pepper Potts as the saviour of Iron Man 3 didn’t kill the series.
That said, if they bring in Martha Stewart as Madame Masque to kill Pepper off, then I’m all in.
Stark is going to blame himself for anyone Ultron murks in Avengers 2, so he’ll support registration or whatever and Captain America won’t. Remember how they were thinking of calling Cap 3 Fallen Son? Yeah, I don’t expect to see Evans after Avengers 3, especially after all the, “He’s leaving,” rumors. So expect Stan or Mackey to take over at the end of that. Probably Mackey because of the current comics to line it up with the MCU. Which would lead to Tony taking over the new team after seeing the error of his ways in the wake of Steve’s downfall/death/whatever they do with the Civil War adaptation. This also lines up with the rumors of Whedon handing the reigns over to other directors for Avengers 3 &4. 3 will probably be Russos to wrap up the Civil War story started in Cap 3 and 4 will probably be Gunn to bring in the Guardians and Thanos for Infinity Gauntlet, ending this entire phase 1-3 arc. Also, looking at the cover of the Civil War reboot/retcon/movie-ening in comics, expect Spider-Man to cameo sometime down the line in this. And by the way, this means Thor: Ragnarok. Sorry.
There’s a roundup of all the wild speculation but at least it’s based on the most believable and repeated leaks/sources.
Stan is signed on for something like 6 more movies. He’s getting the Shield next.
@Cdog923 Christ, I hope so. Captain Bucky was the shit. And at least it would be closer to accurate. But I can already see the, “Why didn’t they use the black actor,” horseshit coming.
Yay! 6 more movies of wooden emo-Bucky.
Other than the fact they are missing quite a few important characters (putting more emphasis on the rumors that Marvel is negotiating to get Spider Man back in the fold), I’m not terribly on board with this. I absolutely loathe what Civil War did to both Tony and Cap, character-wise, and it’s moving the more prominent storylines (Bucky, Thanos, possibly Ragnarok) to the back to jump on this. Color me skeptical.
Civil War was about secret identities (which the MCU doesn’t have).
Cap was a dick? Was the Mutant Registration Act a great idea, too.
I will admit, this storyline got me to drop buying Marvel books for a while. Spidey revealing his secret id was the stupidest stunt they’ve ever pulled.
[x.annihil.us]
“What are you talking about. Spider-Man never did anything of the sort.”
And that was even dumber.
No, that would be the “One More Day” crap.
@Buckaroo B @Tarzan Liver Punch
“What do you mean ‘Can I take out a bullet'”? “Its not like I am a medical doctor or some sort of wizard” – Dr Strange
Agreed. Had this discussion this AM, since the MCU disregarded secret identities early on, it’s hard to justify this being the line in the sand that forces superheroes to choose sides. Hawkeye is the only Avenger with an identity to hide from the public, but he doesn’t even wear a mask.
Without knowing what happens during and following Avengers 2 before Cap 3, my best theory:
Trust felt like an important concept/theme throughout Winter Soldier. Cap learned he can’t trust everyone, but he needs people around him he can trust in order to protect America and the planet. So something will cause a rift between Rogers and Stark during Avengers 2. I believe Avengers 2 ends with Cap forming a secret team of Avengers he trusts or it’s alluded to setting up Cap 3.
As for the cause of the rift, strongly doubt they use secret identity story. And we’d assume, Stark had good intentions for the drone security project and couldn’t foresee a problem like Ultron. There’s not enough we know that leads me to believe they’d genuinely be at odds, unless Stark some how breaks Rogers trust.
It’s possible Stark forms a SHIELD Hero division and requires all superheroes, mutants and aliens are registered in their database. Maybe real names are optional, but the must disclose their powers/abilities and location, should their powers/abilities be needed. If they leave the country/planet, they must disclose with Hero division.
(I considered the idea that in lieu of his failed drone program, Stark would require Heros serve their city, region, country like the National Guard, volunteer firefighters or neighborhood watch. However, it’d contradict Rogers character since he’s a soldier who believed in the draft and likely supports the National Guard. So I just can’t see Rogers making a hard stance against this part of the Hero division.)
Lastly, someone pointed out if Cap 3 is the beginning of the Civil War with Stark as the main villain, that means 2016 will feature Batman v Superman and Stark v Rogers. hahahaha
Oh and if Cap 3 starts the Civil War storyline and Avengers 3 finishes it, is the Avengers/Thanos showdown is pushed back to Avengers 4??
Dan this is a nitpick but I don’t understand why you keep painting this as “Tony was obviously right and Cap’s stance was retarded and just for plot’s sake.”
Case in point – Spiderman reveals his identity, his loved ones are immediately targeted and Aunt May is shot.
There are legitimate reasons to having a secret identity in the comic world.
There are legitimate reasons for secret identities, just apparently not in the MCU. haha
Stark announced during a press conference he’s Iron Man.
How could a living person in NYC not see Bruce Hulk-Up and KO a blimp-sized alien??
Thor doesn’t really need a secret identity.
As Dan mentioned Black Widow’s identity was shared on the internet.
Rogers has his own wing in a museum displaying his real name. Bucky, too.
Hawkeye is only Avenger who’s identity “could” be a secret, but he doesn’t wear a mask.
No, I agree with you re: MCU, I was referring more to his initial comments on the comic storyline. I didn’t think it was as cut and dry as Dan is making it out to be. It is admittedly a nitpicky point to make though.
@Kenny Powers That and the Government already knows what happens when Bruce Banner gets angry.
@DeezNutz13 got ya.
@Duchess hahahaha
Yeah, that mutant registration act worked out well for mutants in the X-Men universe, too. lol.
“The fact that Tony Stark is completely in the right. . .”
@Dan Seitz: Are you being sarcastic? I can’t tell with your tone of writing.
/confused.
Just thought of this – perhaps Marvel is teasing us about Civil War since they are doing another Civil War storyline in the comic? Maybe they are posturing and it’s just a tease to sell more books. I’m certain they’ll be doing Infinity before Civil War. It’s either that of Thanos is being shelved completely until Avengers 4.
I didn’t read the whole series, since I’m usually doing real world shit, but I recall the beginning being really well done and “plausible,” — a group of inexperienced young heroes are filming a dubious reality show and are ultimately responsible for an explosion and a lot of dead people, prompting the government to take action.
Yeah, it devolves from there.
Ya, the beginning was pretty solid. Overall once it was done it was a pretty great concept just kind of flawed in it’s execution.
“The fact that Tony Stark is completely in the right and Cap’s just kind of being a dick”
I don’t think I’ve ever heard someone take this interpretation. Cap’s belief was that by giving out their info to the world, superheroes put their families, non-superpowered friends and neighbors into peril. That was the whole reason for spider-man switching sides. Not to mention Captain America’s fear (echoed in the movies) that a governemnt run team of superheroes might be less about stopping threats and more about executing the government’s agenda.
I took it that both sides do have some good points. But i tended to agree with Tony’s stance near the beginning. People running around with that kind of power do need to be accountable for their actions.
Bring in Spider-Man, just do Ultimate Miles version and give Donald Glover a steady gig.
“The fact that Tony Stark is completely in the right and Cap’s just kind of being a dick, for one.”
Did you read the same comic I did?
As long as they just leave Spiderman out of it entirely. I like a Marvel universe without Spiderman.
Most of you guys are going at this from the wrong angle: They take what they want from comic storylines and leave the bulk of it behind. Civil war doesn’t have to have anything to do with the registration act. Most of you are forgetting that Tony will have little to know reason to trust SHIELD, and will likely be working directly with the military as SHIELD is operating as vigilantes. Also, a fair number of you are forgetting Daredevil and the Defenders will be established in the MCU in the next two years and will likely factor in to a Civil War story. If Disney does work out a deal with Sony, then you’ve got Peter Parker in on this mess and maybe they could go with the registration plot. I find it much more likely that the division is going to be between Cap wanting to operate with the new SHIELD and do what’s right versus Tony wanting to operate with what’s legal, on the up and up, and therefore right. The sides are going to be divided by SHIELD, not registration for identity protection. Agents of Shield has been setting this up for a few episodes now. Also, I can’t imagine Tony was too happy or is going to be happy when he found out or finds out that Coulson was brought back from the dead. SHIELD playing God is likely to cause some issues. If they send Banner off planet to bring on Planet Hulk because of whatever happens in Avengers 2, that could also factor into to a division, one side arguing it was right, etc. Sending Banner off planet makes a lot of sense to tie in Guardians down the road. There’s a lot of moving parts and more options to divide them than how the comics did it. You’ve also got any other low level heroes that could be introduced by Agents of Shield or by the Defenders. The MCU has an opportunity to take this to a whole different level than it was in the books. The essence of what is right and what is just and what is legal has been the foundation of the MCU since Iron Man, and having heroes come up with vastly different answers that are firmly believed in by both sides is a powerful allegory for the way the country is currently operating on the verge of war with itself. Taking on Civil War gives the MCU a chance at making not just a superhero flick, or a summer tentpole, but an actual film, with meaning and gravitas. Captain America: Civil War for 2016 Best Picture! :-)
What if they flip it? Cap wants people to register and Tony doesnt want to? and then Civil War ensues. kinda like Into Darkness has Spock yell “Kaaaaahn” after Kirk dies. switch the original story and give people a surprise.