Will Smith Almost Took The Red Pill (And 9 Other Roles He Just Missed Out On)

Will Smith has four Grammy awards, guys. Four! The guy who had middle-aged dads in 1997 embarrassing their kids by singing “Gettin’ Jiggy With It” also was Hollywood’s biggest cash cow between 1996 and 2007. Will Smith had eight consecutive films open at the number one at the box office, each grossing over $100 million. Even with After Earth tanking — because people don’t want to look at Jaden Smith for two hours — Forbes still listed him as the most bankable star in the world in 2013.

Even Hollywood kings from west Philadelphia have their fair share of box office victories slip past them though, and Will Smith is no different. With the Fresh Prince turning 46 today, here’s a look back at ten roles he missed out on while building his Willennium empire.

Snake Eyes (1998) — At one time Will Smith was attached to the film. Paramount felt that Smith — who had just come off the mega success of Men in Black and was attached to Wild Wild West — was asking too much and dropped him for Gary Sinise.

The Matrix (1999) — As revealed in our Matrix Facts You Might Not Know piece, Will Smith was originally supposed swallow the red pill. The offer was on the table at the same time as Wild Wild West and Smith decided that he’d rather wear a cowboy hat than put on another pair of cool-looking black sunglasses.

Osmosis Jones (2001) — I’ve never seen Osmosis Jones, and considering that the movie’s box office grab was only $14 million out of a $70 million budget, it seems like a lot of other people didn’t either. The movie had an incredibly strong cast of Bill Murray, Laurence Fishburne, David Hyde Pierce, and at one time had Will Smith in the lead role. Smith was interested in the part, but reportedly couldn’t fit the movie into his schedule and Chris Rock took the role.

Phone Booth (2002) — Smith was attached to the part that would eventually go to Colin Farrell before the script even had a director attached. It was never meant to be and Smith dropped the part to focus on Ali.

The Truth About Charlie (2002) — Just like Phone Booth, Smith’s dedication to the Muhammad Ali biopic — along with his MIB contract — prevented him from taking nearly any role in 2001. Smith was in talks to play the Cary Grant part in the Truth About Charlie remake, but scheduling wouldn’t permit and the part was given to Mark Wahlberg.