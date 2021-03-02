Will Smith has starred on a hit television show, been nominated for two Oscars, and sold millions of Billboard chart-topping albums, both in a duo and as a solo artist. If anyone else had played the Genie in 2019’s Aladdin remake, it would have been a disaster; his charm alone can carry a movie. There are few celebrities as widely beloved as the Fresh Prince, but will Smith ever channel that likability into a run for office? He’s not saying no!

When asked about his political future on the Pod Save America podcast, Smith said, “I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line. I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena.” Smith and fellow famous person-turned-potential politician Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have never starred in a movie together, but maybe they’ll run against each other? Or, better yet, they could campaign together against DJ Jazzy Jeff and Vin Diesel.

That’s the future of American politics right there.

Smith appeared on Pod Save America to discuss Amend: The Fight for America, his Netflix docuseries about the “evolving, often lethal, fight for equal rights in America through the lens of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment.” It’s out now.